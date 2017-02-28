Lightning strikes 2 homes in Jeffersonville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lightning strikes 2 homes in Jeffersonville

Posted: Updated:
Jeffersonville firefighters outside a home on Aspen Way. Jeffersonville firefighters outside a home on Aspen Way.
Jeffersonville firefighters investigating after lightning strikes home on Kerry Ann Way. Jeffersonville firefighters investigating after lightning strikes home on Kerry Ann Way.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- No injuries were reported after two homes were struck by lightning in Jeffersonville early Tuesday. 

Seventeen firefighters responded to a fire around 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 2500 block of Aspen Way according to Sgt.Justin Ames with the Jeffersonville Fire Department. 

The homeowner got out with no injuries, and the house sustained minimum damage. 

Ames says the fire was confined to the attic and started after lightning struck the home. 

A short time later, Jeffersonville firefighters responded to another home on Kerry Ann Way. Ames says lightning struck that home and caused electrical damage, but no fire. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

