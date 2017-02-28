Handcuffed burglary suspect escapes from Louisville police, prompting search

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man after authorities say he ran away from police, handcuffed, after he was initially captured for allegedly breaking into a business.

Leanthony Moore, 22, was arrested Monday in the 200 block of North Juneau Drive, near Shelbyville Road. Investigators say Moore was "handcuffed and detained at this time."

An arrest report states that an officer was taking Moore to the police station to be questioned about a burglary authorities say he allegedly committed at the G&L Auto Mart, located at 11501 Shelbyville Road.

According to police records, Moore was seen inside the business while it was closed. Police say a garage door window was broken and a vehicle was pulled inside and filled with several items from the business, including a television and tires.

Investigators say as an officer was helping Moore get out of the police vehicle, he allegedly escaped from the officer and ran away on foot through a back alley of the police station.

Officials say Moore led officers on a foot chase while his hands were cuffed behind him. A helicopter and K-9 unit were brought in to help find Moore.

Authorities say Moore was seen several times "fleeing behind houses and jumping multiple fences."

According to police, Moore was found and arrested at a home in the 12000 block of Old Henry Road, near Shelbyville Road.

Police say there was a broken window at the side door of the home. Officers and a K-9 unit found Moore inside a closet at the residence.

Investigators say Moore admitted to the incident.

He is charged with burglary, escape and fleeing or evading police.

Moore is expected in court on Tuesday.

