UPDATE | Driver and child dead after crash on Outer Loop - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE | Driver and child dead after crash on Outer Loop

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people, including a 6-month-old baby boy, are dead after a crash on the Outer Loop Tuesday morning.

According to Louisville Metro Police, it happened just after 10 a.m., near the intersection of Outer Loop and Air Commerce Drive, just east of Grade Lane. That's where police say a driver in a gray Dodge was westbound when he or she lost control and crossed to other side, where the vehicle was hit by a box truck.

Police say the driver of the Dodge and the child were pronounced dead at the scene. It's not clear the relationship between the two, or how old the child is. The driver of the box truck suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the box truck was uninjured.

The LMPD traffic unit is investigating, but officials say it's too early to tell if rain soaked roads could have contributed to the crash.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.