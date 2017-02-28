Indiana House approves plan for $1 per-pack cigarette tax increa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana House approves plan for $1 per-pack cigarette tax increase

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana smokers could pay the bill for a nearly $32 billion spending plan.

A $1 increase in the per-pack cigarette tax would help fund the two-year budget.

The House already approved the proposal.

Plans include more money for education, $10 million for the state's preschool pilot program, and $5 million for a new drug czar.

The plan now heads to the Senate for consideration.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.