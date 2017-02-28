3 dead after plane nose-dives into California homes

A senior at Floyd Central High School had a hospital cafeteria become her stage so her dad could watch her graduate.

A senior at Floyd Central High School had a hospital cafeteria become her stage so her dad could watch her graduate.

Some Louisville murder victims have been gunned down in front of witnesses, but they're not all open-and-shut cases for police.

Some Louisville murder victims have been gunned down in front of witnesses, but they're not all open-and-shut cases for police.

Comedian Dave Chappelle will be coming to the Louisville Palace later this month.

Comedian Dave Chappelle will be coming to the Louisville Palace later this month.

The longtime principal of Norton Elementary School was fired by Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday following a district investigation.

The longtime principal of Norton Elementary School was fired by Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday following a district investigation.

Former LMPD Maj. Jimmy Harper said he chose to stay on with the department after Chief Steve Conrad's staff changes last week, despite the loss in rank and pay.

Former LMPD Maj. Jimmy Harper said he chose to stay on with the department after Chief Steve Conrad's staff changes last week, despite the loss in rank and pay.

Former LMPD Maj. Jimmy Harper says amid restructuring, he chose demotion despite loss in rank and pay

Former LMPD Maj. Jimmy Harper says amid restructuring, he chose demotion despite loss in rank and pay

Jessica Price will not be going to jail -- unless she violates her probation.

Jessica Price will not be going to jail -- unless she violates her probation.

Woman who left baby in trash can at Louisville Kohl's store sentenced to probation

Woman who left baby in trash can at Louisville Kohl's store sentenced to probation

Police say an Oldham County man was trading meth for sex -- and they believe there may be more victims.

Police say an Oldham County man was trading meth for sex -- and they believe there may be more victims.

RAW VIDEO | In jailhouse interview, La Grange teen says his father is innocent of rape charges

RAW VIDEO | In jailhouse interview, La Grange teen says his father is innocent of rape charges

(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP). Smoke rises from a fire after a plane crashed in Riverside, Calif., Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. The deadly crash injured several when a small plane collided with two homes Monday.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - Three people died and two were injured when a small plane carrying them home from a cheerleading competition nose-dived into two Southern California homes and sparked a major fire, authorities and witnesses said.

A husband, wife and three teenagers were on the plane that had just taken off from Riverside Municipal Airport at 4:40 p.m. Monday intending to return to San Jose after the weekend cheerleading event at Disneyland when it crashed in the residential neighborhood, Riverside Fire Chief Michael Moore said.

One of the teenagers, a girl, was thrown from a back seat of the plane but suffered only minor injuries, Moore said.

"Upon impact, the plane pretty much split apart, and luckily she was ejected," he said.

Three witnesses told TV stations the girl crawled from the home asking for help. She was able to talk to firefighters about what had happened as she was taken to Riverside Community Hospital, Moore said.

Witness Brian Marsh, driving nearby, said he saw the plane's wings nearly perpendicular to the ground as it made a turn moments before the crash.

"It looked like a stunt plane. (Then) it turned and went into a nosedive. All of a sudden it turned into a freefall," he told the Press-Enterprise. "Flames were everywhere. Smoke was billowing out."

Ken Sampson told the newspaper the flames shot so high that he could see them from his house six blocks away.

Firefighters entered one of the burning houses and pulled out another plane passenger, who was unconscious. That victim underwent surgery at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in San Bernardino and was in critical condition, Moore said.

Three bodies, all from the plane, were found in the wreckage of the aircraft and the homes.

"It's horrible," Moore said, especially given that they had gone to a cheerleading competition and it was "supposed to be a happy time."

Authorities initially said four people died, and that the critically injured victim was a resident of the homes. They later reduced the death toll to three and said all five victims had been on the plane. They have not given the ages or identities of the victims.

All residents of the destroyed homes have been accounted for, Moore said.

Moore did not provide the name of the cheerleading competition, but the Jr. USA Nationals for girls age 15 and under was held at Disney California Adventure Park over the weekend.

The two homes that were hit directly were destroyed, and there was minor damage to neighboring houses, Moore said.

The plane broke into hundreds of pieces, its propeller sitting on the roof of a nearby home, and the fire burning with jet fuel was still ablaze several hours after the crash. Firefighters found plane pieces about a half-mile away.

H.L. Reyes, who lives about a quarter-mile from the crash site, told The Associated Press she felt the ground shake and saw plumes of black smoke.

"I thought it was a possible earthquake, and we heard all the birds just suddenly react outside, too," Reyes said. "This was just like a nightmare coming true."

Shannon Flores, a teacher at an elementary school about three blocks away, said she saw the plane out her classroom window. She said it was raining during the crash, though other witnesses said the rain was very light.

"As soon as we saw it fly over, we knew it wasn't a good thing," Flores told KABC-TV. "We watched it go down very quickly ... Before we knew it, there was a loud crash and huge plumes of smoke."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.