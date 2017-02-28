Indiana House passes bill affirming Indiana students' rights to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana House passes bill affirming Indiana students' rights to pray out loud in school



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill that would affirm Indiana students' rights to pray out loud in school has cleared the state House and now moves to the Indiana Senate.

The measure would also encourage high schools to offer classes on world religions, and affirms students' right to wear religious clothing or jewelry.

Opponents question whether it's needed, since freedom of religion is already acknowledged in schools. They say the bill could harm students who don't participate.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

