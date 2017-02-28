JCPS School Board to hold special meeting over opposition to nei - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS School Board to hold special meeting over opposition to neighborhood schools bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Public Schools Board has called a special meeting of the Board of Education to affirm its opposition to proposed legislation calling for neighborhood schools.

House Bill 151, sponsored by state Rep. Kevin Bratcher, a Republican from Fern Creek, moves to the state Senate this week after passing the House by a 59-37 margin on Thursday.

With a few exceptions, the bill gives parents a right to send their children to the school nearest their home, or to the next-closest school if there are capacity problems.

"House Bill 151 would increase predictability and stability for families, but decrease choice, equity, and diversity," JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens told lawmakers earlier this month. "As a result, we believe that the bill would have a negative impact on student learning and widening of achievement gaps."

A news release from JCPS implies that the district considers House Bill 151, "legislation that would reduce or eliminate local control of student assignment."

"Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) supports keeping the responsibility for student assignment to schools with local school boards, and strongly opposes legislation that would reduce or eliminate local control of student assignment," the news release states. "If legislation is enacted that requires any local school board to change its current student assignments, the legislation should also provide that the additional expense to the school district will be paid with state General Fund appropriations."

The special meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, March 1, at 5 p.m. at the VanHoose Education Center at 3332 Newburg Road.

