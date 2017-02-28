Frazier History Museum to host 'Hunger Games' exhibit - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Frazier History Museum to host 'Hunger Games' exhibit

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Experience the wonder of The Hunger Games movies in Louisville. The Frazier History Museum is hosting a new display called "The Hunger Games: The Exhibition."

An announcement about the exhibit was made Tuesday afternoon.

The popular film franchise stars Louisville native and Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence. Some of Lawrence's family members were present to help make the announcement.

The museum expects this will be the most attended exhibit in the history of the museum.

Fans can check out costumes, props, set recreations and more. The exhibit runs from April 1 through September 10. 

The exhibit has only been in three cities. It premiered New York City and made stops in San Francisco and Sydney, Australia.

"People will have the opp to see something here that they cant see anywhere else in the world," said Penny Peavler, President and CEO of the Frazier History Museum.

It is described as a multimedia museum experience with an educational component for middle and high school students. Highlights include iconic costumes from the films like the Girl on Fire dress, the Mockingjay dress and armor, Katniss' bow and more. Katniss, the main character is played by Louisville's own Jennifer Lawrence.

Her parents were present for the big announcement Tuesday. "Jennifer obviously is a brilliant artist and has made us all very proud here in Louisville an Academy Award winner, who represents her hometown so well," said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

Her hometown is expected to see thousands of visitors because of this exhibit. "That's going to lead to the opportunity to partner with hotels and businesses so that everyone can capitalize on the hunger games being here," said Bryan Harris, Vice President of Marketing for Imagine Exhibitions, Inc.

"As they say in the hunger games, the world will be watching, and we welcome that," said Fischer.

"The only advice I have for those that are wanting to come, get your tickets early, it's going to be a really hot ticket!" said Harris.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $26. You can get a discounted four pack starting at $90.
 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News.

