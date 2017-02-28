Single-game Louisville Bats tickets go on sale Wednesday, March - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Single-game Louisville Bats tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 1

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Single-game tickets for Louisville Bats home games for the 2017 season will go on sale Wednesday, March 1, at 10 a.m., according to a news release from the American minor league professional baseball team.

Seventy-one home games are scheduled to be held at Louisville Slugger Field during the 2017 season.

Additionally, tickets for the Reds Exhibition game on March 31, and the ACC Baseball Championship will also go on sale on Wednesday.

To purchase tickets online, CLICK HERE.

Tickets can also be purchased by calling the ticket office directly at (855) 228-8497, or by visiting the Louisville Slugger Field box office on Preston Street. Fans who purchase tickets online have the ability to choose specific seats for individual games and print their tickets at home for no additional charge.

Several special events are scheduled to be held during the season, including an appreciation night for boxing legend Muhammad Ali on Saturday, June 3, and a special "Thunder Over Louisville" game scheduled for Saturday, April 22.

