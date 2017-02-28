Mayor of Charlestown to attend President Trump's address to Cong - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mayor of Charlestown to attend President Trump's address to Congress

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Bob Hall from Charlestown, Indiana will be among the guests in the audience tonight when President Donald Trump addresses the nation tonight.

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth invited Hall to be his guest. Hollingsworth says he asked Hall because of his dedication to Charlestown.

President Trump is scheduled to begin his address at 9 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.