Bullitt County judge-executive appoints interim sheriff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Donnie Tinnell has been appointed as interim sheriff of Bullitt County to fill the vacancy left by Dave Greenwell.

Judge-Executive Melanie Roberts appointed Tinnell Tuesday afternoon, four days after Greenwell announced he was resigning.

Greenwell, 56, has health issues and is facing allegations of misconduct by his former second-in-command and a lead detective. He has not responded to requests for comment from WDRB News.

Tinnell, who is 67, will serve as interim sheriff until Greenwell's term ends. An election will then be held in 2018, with the new sheriff taking office in January of 2019.

This isn't the first time Tinnell has served as Bullitt County's sheriff -- he held the office as a Democrat from 2007 to 2010. Tinnell lost to Greenwell in the 2010 election; he then switched parties and ran as a Republican against Greenwell in 2014 in the Republican primary, but lost.

He switched parties and ran again as a Republican in 2011, but lost in the primary to Greenwell, who is also a Republican.

Tinnell also served as the Lebanon Junction Chief of Police from 2011 to 2014.

So far, only one person -- Larry Coy -- has filed paperwork for his intent to run in the 2018 race as a Republican.

When asked about the circumstances surrounding his appointment in the wake of Greenwell's resignation, Tinnell says there was no awkwardness.

"I have no relationship with Dave," Tinnell said. "I know who he is. I respect him because he was the sheriff. I respect the position. I don't know him that well to be honest with you. We don't really have a relationship at all."

During the transition, Tinnell says he will not be working with Greenwell. Tinnell says, "We're not on the best of terms to be honest with you, we're not friends by no stretch of the imagination. I've been there before and I will rely on people that are there. Carl Trent has been a policeman for 20 years, maybe 21 years. I got people I can talk to and trust and that's what I'll do."

Roberts say her uncle was married to Tinnell's sister, but she didn't show any favoritism in selecting him.

Tinnell also said he intends to focus on the drug pipeline that runs through Bullitt County.

"The heroin problem is real, everybody knows it," Tinnell said. "So that'll be top priority in the drug field, that we address that problem and deal with it, and we have a lot of experienced guys that know how to do it."

Tinnell says he has no interest in running for sheriff in 2018.

