Cheers and jeers as former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear prepares - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Cheers and jeers as former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear prepares to take national stage

Posted: Updated:
In this WDRB File Photo, former Ky. Gov. Steve Beshear delivers his state of the state speech. In this WDRB File Photo, former Ky. Gov. Steve Beshear delivers his state of the state speech.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentuckian takes the national spotlight Tuesday night when former Gov. Steve Beshear gives the Democratic Party's response to President Donald Trump’s address to Congress.

But not everyone is excited about it.

At the State Capitol, Beshear's national exposure is seen either as an opportunity to spotlight Kentucky, or as an embarrassing reminder of what's wrong in the state. “I am really excited, and I'm really proud. And I think all Kentuckians ought to be really proud,” said Attorney General Andy Beshear, who is the former governor’s son.

He plans to join his father live on Facebook to answer questions after the speech.

“I expect it to be, primarily, a positive message about the things we can do for each other. How we can make this country a better place for our families,” Andy Beshear said.

But Republican Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer is planning a Facebook event his own, to respond to Beshear.

“I don't disagree that it's good to put a spotlight on Kentucky. But we're going to be spotlighting a failed governor, in my opinion,” Thayer said.

Thayer points out that Kentucky has gone overwhelmingly Republican since Beshear left office.

He also plans to throw cold water on Beshear's signature achievement, embracing the Affordable Care Act and expanding Medicaid coverage in Kentucky.

“If we continue down the path of Obamacare, it's going to blow a $350 million hole in our budget at a time when we need every penny to go towards shoring up our pension debt,” Thayer said.

But Andy Beshear expects his father to defend Obamacare, which dropped the state's uninsured rate from 20 percent down to 7 percent.

“And I know that former Gov. Steve Beshear, my dad, is going to build us up,” said Beshear. “Why in the world would we try, or would somebody out there try, to tear us down?”

The exact location of Beshear's speech is being kept under wraps.

Steve Beshear himself has been unavailable for interviews as he prepares to take the national stage.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.