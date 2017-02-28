Quills Coffee and Steel City Pops to open in St. Matthews - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Quills Coffee and Steel City Pops to open in St. Matthews

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former St. Matthews fire station will become the new home to Steel City Pops and Quills Coffee.

The owner of Steel City Pops says they hope to start renovating the building on St. Matthews Avenue in the next few weeks. The new businesses will create up to 50 new jobs.

There are 14 other Steel City Pops across the south, and one other location in Louisville on Bardstown Road.

They hope to open in late April or early May.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

