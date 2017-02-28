Ind. Gov. Eric Holcomb, other Republican governors giving healthcare recommendations to Congress

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor will be a part of a group of Republican governors giving healthcare recommendations to Congress.



Eric Holcomb spent the weekend in Washington, D.C. meeting with other governors, including Kentucky's Matt Bevin.



Gov. Holcomb also sat down with his former boss and now Vice President Mike Pence at the White House.



"Obviously we've known one another for quite some time, but I wanted him to know over the course of the unfolding years that we would continue to look for ways as I hope authority and power devolve out of Washington D.C. and flows back rightly to the states that he can count on us to be a partner," said Gov. Holcomb.



Indiana's Attorney General Curtis Hill is also in Washington. He tweeted a picture of him shaking hands with Donald Trump.

In the picture, Hill said it was good getting to meet with President Trump and other Attorney Generals from across the country.



