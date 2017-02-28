RAW VIDEO | John Calipari talks about Kentucky's 73-67 comeback - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | John Calipari talks about Kentucky's 73-67 comeback win over Vanderbilt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- On a night when three Kentucky seniors were honored at Rupp Arena, the Wildcats didn't make it an easy celebration.

A slow start against Vanderbilt put UK in a 25-6 hole with eight minutes left in the first half. But by the end of the half, that deficit was just six.

Yet the Commodores didn't let up. They pushed their lead back to 12 early in the second half as UK's shooting woes continued.

But an 8-0 run and a separate 7-0 run midway through the second half got the Wildcats back in the driver's seat. Back-to-back 3-pointers by senior Derek Willis and freshman Malik Monk gave Kentucky a lead they wouldn't give back, holding on for a 73-67 win.

It was the larges deficit overcome (19 points) of the John Calipari era at Kentucky.

Monk led all scorers with 27 points. Freshman Bam Adebayo added 16 points and six rebounds.

Watch Calipari's full press conference in the video player above.

