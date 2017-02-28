White Castle revamps 7th Street Road location - WDRB 41 Louisville News

White Castle revamps 7th Street Road location

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- White Castle says it is revamping to reinvest in Louisville. 

The restaurant reopened its doors this morning at its 7th Street Road location. The remodeled restaurant includes a dining room that holds up to 50 guests, an open kitchen and free Wi-Fi. 

The location is also keeping up to 50 jobs, including six management positions. 

White Castle officials say upgrading the restaurant is their way of reinvesting into the community.

