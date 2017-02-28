Louisville man indicted for 2016 shooting of US postal carrier

Police say he was found at a Super 8...More >>
Police say an Oldham County man was trading meth for sex -- and they believe there may be more victims.More >>
Scottsburg Police say they've arrested a juvenile after a man was shot at southern Indiana park.More >>
Jessica Price will not be going to jail -- unless she violates her probation.More >>
What started as summer fun is turning dangerous for some Kentucky residents.More >>
Comedian Dave Chappelle will be coming to the Louisville Palace later this month.More >>
Former LMPD Maj. Jimmy Harper said he chose to stay on with the department after Chief Steve Conrad's staff changes last week, despite the loss in rank and pay.More >>
The longtime principal of Norton Elementary School was fired by Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday following a district investigation.More >>
