Louisville man indicted for 2016 shooting of US postal carrier - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man indicted for 2016 shooting of US postal carrier

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been indicted by a grand jury for shooting Da'Ron Lester, a United States Postal Carrier.

Eric Bennett, 38, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder of a federal employee, forcible assault of a federal employee and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

It happened back in February of 2016 on Dearborn Avenue in west Louisville. Investigators say Lester had been delivering illegal drugs on his route.

Bennett faces no more than 50 years of prison.

His brother, Marcus Bennett, is no longer facing charges in the case because he was seen in a time-stamped video, showing him in court just minutes before the shooting.

Eric Bennett will have an attorney appointed for him. He is scheduled to be back in court at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

