Former southern Indiana volunteer firefighter released from jail on probation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former southern Indiana volunteer firefighter is out of jail and on probation.

A woman claimed she was raped in December of 2014 while on a date with then-Washington County volunteer firefighter Kelby Hash.



At the time, police said the victim told them it happened at the Posey Township Firehouse in Hardinsburg.

The rape charge was eventually dismissed and Hash pleaded guilty to battery.



Under a new plea agreement, Hash will be on probation for a year.

