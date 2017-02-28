Crews suspending yard waste pickup to tackle Louisville's litter - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crews suspending yard waste pickup to tackle Louisville's litter problem for 2 weeks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Crews from the Solid Waste Division of Metro Public Works are dedicating more effort on litter cleanup. On Monday, the department announced crews will divert attention from yard waste collection to picking up litter for the next two weeks.

“Right now, the volumes with yard waste collection are typically low,” said Harold Adams, spokesperson with the Department of Public Works. “That’s why we’re able to shift that manpower.”

In 2016, the department received an average of 28 litter complaints per month. From mid-January to mid-February, Adams said there have been 89 complaints.

“It’s a basic service ... trying to keep the streets of our city clean," Adams said. "People expect that at a minimum. So this is something. That’s why we’re throwing these extra resources at it.”

Yard waste collection in the Urban Services District (former Louisville city limits) will be suspended until March 13. If you missed the Monday announcement and already set out yard waste for pickup, call MetroCall at 311 or 574-5000, and it will be collected.

Once mowing season begins, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will resume litter cleanup along interstates. Then Metro crews will focus solely on city roads.

