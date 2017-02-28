Former Gov. Beshear says President Trump is being 'Wall Street's - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former Gov. Beshear says President Trump is being 'Wall Street's champion'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear gave the Democratic response Tuesday night following President Donald Trump's address to Congress.

"Mr. President, as a candidate, you promised to help families make ends meet. I hope you live up to that promise," Beshear said from a Lexington diner. "But one of your first executive orders made it harder for families to afford a mortgage. Then you started rolling back rules that rolled back ... and you picked a cabinet of billionaires and Wall Street insiders who want to eviscerate the protections that most Americans count on to level the playing field.

"That's not being our champion. That's being Wall Street's champion." 

Beshear also defended the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, saying Republicans "seem determined to rip affordable healthcare from millions of Americans."

Beshear gave the response surrounded by what he said were both Democrats and Republicans. 

