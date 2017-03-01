One dead after double shooting in the Russell neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

One dead after double shooting in the Russell neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a double shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

Police say two men were shot at a home on Magazine Street near S. 10th Street around 1:45 Wednesday morning.

A man believed to be in 20's was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken to University of Louisville hospital and is expected to OK.

Police say they do not have any suspects and ask anyone with information to call 574-LMPD.

