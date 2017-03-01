One dead after double shooting in the Russell neighborhood

Police say he was found at a Super 8...More >>
Police say he was found at a Super 8...More >>
Scottsburg Police say they've arrested a juvenile after a man was shot at southern Indiana park.More >>
Scottsburg Police say they've arrested a juvenile after a man was shot at southern Indiana park.More >>
Police in Washington County, Indiana, arrested a man Thursday on murder charges.More >>
Police in Washington County, Indiana, arrested a man Thursday on murder charges.More >>
The Shepherdsville Police chief announced the department will hire more officers and K-9s to create a dedicated drug enforcement unit.More >>
The Shepherdsville Police chief announced the department will hire more officers and K-9s to create a dedicated drug enforcement unit.More >>
Kids can lace up some bowling shoes or skates and hit the Clarksville Strike and Spare Family Fun Center for the very first time on Friday.More >>
Kids can lace up some bowling shoes or skates and hit the Clarksville Strike and Spare Family Fun Center for the very first time on Friday.More >>
What started as summer fun is turning dangerous for some Kentucky residents.More >>
What started as summer fun is turning dangerous for some Kentucky residents.More >>
LMPD has a new weapon to fight gun crime, and it is hidden in parts of the city.More >>
LMPD has a new weapon to fight gun crime, and it is hidden in parts of the city.More >>
Police say an Oldham County man was trading meth for sex -- and they believe there may be more victims.More >>
Police say an Oldham County man was trading meth for sex -- and they believe there may be more victims.More >>