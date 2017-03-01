IMAGES: Damage reported after severe storms move through Kentuckiana

IMAGES: Damage reported after severe storms move through Kentuck - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Powerful storms moved through Kentuckiana early Wednesday, snapping trees and utility poles, and flooding some roads. 

The storms caused some school systems like Greater Clark County in Indiana to delay classes. JCPS remained on its normal schedule. 

In Louisville, high winds snapped several utility poles near the Kentucky Expo Center. The intersection of Crittenden Drive and Phillips Lane was closed while LG&E repaired the damage. 

On Cherokee Parkway, there was at least one report of a car damaged after a tree fell on it. 

There were also reports of high water in several areas of Jefferson County including on Taylor Boulevard near Iroquois High School. MSD was responding. 

Residents in Carrollton, Kentucky woke up to find trees and power lines downs. There was also damage to baseball field at Carroll County High School, where classes were canceled for the day. 

In southern Indiana, crews rescued at least one person trapped after a mobile home overturned on Sellers Lane. Highway 60 was closed in Borden because of a downed tree. Also, Highway 135 was closed in Salem at Pump Station Road because of another downed tree. Downed trees were also reported on Corydon Pike near Highway 111. 

In Borden, Indiana, Tracy Hart says her family escaped injury after her daughter called to warn her about the approaching storm. 

"Around 6:30 this morning, my daughter, Brianna, called me and she told me there was a tornado warning headed toward us and that we needed to get to a safe spot. So we got the kids from upstairs -- and the hole in the roof is over my son's room where he was sitting at." 

Hart says the family rode out the storm in a pantry room, in the middle of the house. 

