Police looking for suspect after Circle K robbery on Greenwood Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man wanted for robbing a gas station in the Cane Run neighborhood earlier this month.

According to a post on the LMPD Facebook page, the suspect shown in the picture included with this story was armed with a gun when he allegedly robbed the Circle K at 5203 Greenwood Road on Feb. 19.

No one was injured during the robbery, but police are still looking for the suspect. He is described as a black man, 20 to 25 years old, between 5'8" and 5'10" weighing approximately 140-160 pounds. When last seen, he had a full, thin beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (574-5673). All calls are anonymous.

