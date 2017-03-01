Police looking for suspect after Circle K robbery on Greenwood R - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police looking for suspect after Circle K robbery on Greenwood Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man wanted for robbing a gas station in the Cane Run neighborhood earlier this month. 

According to a post on the LMPD Facebook page, the suspect shown in the picture included with this story was armed with a gun when he allegedly robbed the Circle K at 5203 Greenwood Road on Feb. 19. 

No one was injured during the robbery, but police are still looking for the suspect. He is described as a black man, 20 to 25 years old, between 5'8" and 5'10" weighing approximately 140-160 pounds. When last seen, he had a full, thin beard. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (574-5673).  All calls are anonymous. 

