Sports Page Live Chat 3/1/17 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat 3/1/17

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Happy Wednesday WDRB Sports fans!!

Welcome to this week's edition of Sports Page Live Chat.

This morning may be off to a very wet start in Kentuckiana, but we're not letting that dampen our enthusiasm one bit when it comes to bringing you the week's biggest sports headlines.

This week, we have Rick Bozich, along with Bellarmine men's basketball head coach Scott Davenport serving as guest co-host. They are all amped up to play on the court that is sports news.

Here's some of what's coming up in this week's chat:

- The keys to having tournament success in March

- Louisville's chances to win the ACC

- Kentucky's Senior Night

We hope you're ready to meet Bozich and Davenport on the court and pass them all your best sports-related questions and comments.

The chat tips off this morning at 10:30 sharp!

[CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CHAT AND VIEW THE LIVE STREAM]

[MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO CHAT AND VIEW THE LIVE STREAM]

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for the WDRB Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.