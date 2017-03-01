LMPD: Accused robber intentionally drove SUV into business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a Wisconsin woman authorities say intentionally drove an SUV into a building.

Tiffany Haynes, 33, was arrested on Tuesday night in the 5400 block of New Cut Road, near Palatka Road.

A police report states that officers responded Tuesday just after 11 p.m. to the location on a report that someone had driven into a building. Officials say a witness stated that Haynes was driving a white Expedition and had purposely driven into a building.

Authorities say Haynes then circled the parking lot and drove into the building again.

Police say when officers arrived, "the vehicle was in the parking lot facing the opening of the building."

Investigators say Haynes was found inside the business and was allegedly picking up items on store shelves.

Officials say when Haynes was arrested, she still had the keys to the Expedition in her hands.

According to police, "there was a substantial amount of damage done to the front of the building from the vehicle."

Haynes is charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

She is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $10,000 cash bond and is expected in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.