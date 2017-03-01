UPDATE | Jury recommends sentences for 2 men convicted of killin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE | Jury recommends sentences for 2 men convicted of killing Louisville toddler in 2014

Posted:
Ne'Riah Miller (source: family photo) Ne'Riah Miller (source: family photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men convicted of killing a Louisville toddler in 2014 have learned how many years they could spend behind bars.

A jury recommended sentences on Wednesday afternoon for William McLemore and Duwan Mason, the men convicted in the 2014 death of Louisville toddler Ne'Riah Miller.

Mason and McLemore both received recommended sentences of 35 years. The judge will decide whether to accept the jury's recommended sentences.

A third convicted man, Demarkus Tramber, was sentenced to 20 years. His sentence is the result of a deal with the Commonwealth.

After deliberating for eight hours, the jury returned a guilty verdict at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday for the three men.

Police say the men shot and killed Miller on the porch of her home on 37th Street in the Shawnee neighborhood in 2014.

All three were convicted of wanton murder, first degree assault and four counts of wanton endangerment.

Two other men were charged in Miller's death, but they pleaded guilty to lesser charges in exchange for their testimony. 

