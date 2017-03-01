UPDATE | Jury recommends sentences for 2 men convicted of killing Louisville toddler in 2014

Louisville man arrested in southern Indiana for murder in Taylor Berry neighborhood

Louisville man arrested in southern Indiana for murder in Taylor Berry neighborhood

What started as summer fun is turning dangerous for some Kentucky residents.

What started as summer fun is turning dangerous for some Kentucky residents.

Warning for drivers towing campers after 4 crashes in 1 week

Warning for drivers towing campers after 4 crashes in 1 week

One man was shot and killed Friday night in the Iroquois neighborhood.

One man was shot and killed Friday night in the Iroquois neighborhood.

The Shepherdsville Police chief announced the department will hire more officers and K-9s to create a dedicated drug enforcement unit.

The Shepherdsville Police chief announced the department will hire more officers and K-9s to create a dedicated drug enforcement unit.

Shepherdsville Police Department promises more arrests with creation of new drug unit

Shepherdsville Police Department promises more arrests with creation of new drug unit

A Floyd County man battling cancer who watched his daughter's graduation from his hospital bed has died.

A Floyd County man battling cancer who watched his daughter's graduation from his hospital bed has died.

Cancer-stricken father who watched from hospital bed as daughter graduated Floyd Central High dies

Cancer-stricken father who watched from hospital bed as daughter graduated Floyd Central High dies

Police in Pennsylvania say the man was hosting a graduation party for his son.

Police in Pennsylvania say the man was hosting a graduation party for his son.

Fight between kids at kindergarten party ends with father shot, killed

Fight between kids at kindergarten party ends with father shot, killed

Scottsburg Police say they've arrested a juvenile after a man was shot at southern Indiana park.

Scottsburg Police say they've arrested a juvenile after a man was shot at southern Indiana park.

Teen shot in the leg at Scottsburg park

Teen shot in the leg at Scottsburg park

Police say he was found at a Super 8...

Police say he was found at a Super 8...

POLICE: Man traveled from Germany to Shepherdsville to meet underage teen for sex

POLICE: Man traveled from Germany to Shepherdsville to meet underage teen for sex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men convicted of killing a Louisville toddler in 2014 have learned how many years they could spend behind bars.

A jury recommended sentences on Wednesday afternoon for William McLemore and Duwan Mason, the men convicted in the 2014 death of Louisville toddler Ne'Riah Miller.

Mason and McLemore both received recommended sentences of 35 years. The judge will decide whether to accept the jury's recommended sentences.

A third convicted man, Demarkus Tramber, was sentenced to 20 years. His sentence is the result of a deal with the Commonwealth.

After deliberating for eight hours, the jury returned a guilty verdict at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday for the three men.

Police say the men shot and killed Miller on the porch of her home on 37th Street in the Shawnee neighborhood in 2014.

All three were convicted of wanton murder, first degree assault and four counts of wanton endangerment.

Two other men were charged in Miller's death, but they pleaded guilty to lesser charges in exchange for their testimony.

Related Stories:

Three men found guilty of killing 16-month-old Ne'Riah Miller

KSP weapons expert testifies in trial of 3 men accused of gunning down toddler in 2014

Co-defendants testify against 3 men accused of killing Louisville toddler in 2014

Neighbor and cousin testify in trial of 3 Louisville men accused of killing toddler

Mother and father of Ne'Riah Miller testify against 3 men charged with murder

Trial dates set for suspects in Ne'riah Miller murder case

Fifth suspect arrested in connection to Ne'Riah Miller's death

Parents of Ne'Riah Miller plan activism events after daughter's death

Ne'riah Miller named the face of the 'Let the Kids Grow' foundation

Louisville Metro Police arrest two men accused of murdering 1-year-old

Family of murdered child asks for other suspects to come forward

Religious leaders call for justice after baby shot Wednesday night

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.