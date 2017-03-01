Iconic singer/songwriter James Taylor to perform at KFC Yum! Cen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Iconic singer/songwriter James Taylor to perform at KFC Yum! Center

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- James Taylor is bringing his classic hits to the KFC Yum! Center.

The legendary singer-songwriter will come to Louisville on August 6.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.

Taylor is a 10-time Grammy Award winner and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2015.

Legendary singer and guitarist Bonnie Raitt is also slated to perform as a special guest during the concert.

