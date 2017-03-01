UPDATE | Investigation underway after LMPD officer shoots man on - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE | Investigation underway after LMPD officer shoots man on Magazine Street



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after a Louisville Metro Police officer shot an man on Wednesday, according to spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

Mitchell says the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Magazine Street near 26th Street.

Police say the person who was shot was taken to the hospital. There's no word yet on that person's condition.

Stacy Saunders lives near the scene and heard the gunfire. He was walking back home from the store with his young nephew when it happened.

"Honestly, just living here and growing up, it doesn't even bother me no more," said Saunders, holding his nephew in his arms. "You hear gunshots every day."

But he says this incident was too close for comfort for him, and it makes him consider moving.

"At the end of the day, they just need to calm down and chill out," Saunders said when he heard an officer shot a man. "Like, I understand you get frustrated. Yeah, doing what police is supposed to be doing. But it don't give you the right to shoot him."

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad is expected to speak about the shooting Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

