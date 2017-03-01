Severe storms toss mobile homes in New Pekin, Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Severe storms toss mobile homes in New Pekin, Indiana

NEW PEKIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- An area that was devastated by a tornado five years ago was hit again when storms moved through New Pekin overnight. 

A two-story poultry barn was destroyed by high winds, scattering debris in yards along Voyles Road in New Pekin. Crews from Duke Energy were on the scene as residents worked to clean up. 

One trailer was ripped from its foundation and blown into a nearby field. Ironically, that same trailer was damaged when storms moved through New Pekin in 2012, almost five years ago to the day. 

A house that was rebuilt after being destroyed in the 2012 storms was also damaged in Wednesday's storms. Winds from those storms overturned a travel trailer in the front yard of that home. 

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Department, most of the county spent the day without power. 

Harold Owens and his wife spent the day cleaning up their property. 

"It was lightening and thundering, and I heard a big flash, and that's when, I guess, the transformers when out over there," Owens said.

It's not the first time this has happened to Owens. His was forced to rebuilt after an EF-4 tornado touched down at his house five years ago. 

"The house was leveled," he said. "And we had another barn that was leveled. Everything was leveled around here.

"I'm ready to leave."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media.

