Indiana man says sleeping in may have saved his life - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana man says sleeping in may have saved his life

A tree limb came crashing through the bathroom ceiling of a home in Austin, Indiana during storms on March 1, 2017. (credit: Rob Bowling) A tree limb came crashing through the bathroom ceiling of a home in Austin, Indiana during storms on March 1, 2017. (credit: Rob Bowling)

AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man says hitting the snooze button his alarm clock may have saved his life. 

Raymond Bowling snapped a photo of a tree branch that crashed through the ceiling of his bathroom in Austin, Indiana. Bowling says he normally hits the snooze button once, but he hit it twice Wednesday morning. 

If he had not done that, Bowling says he most likely would have been brushing his teeth in the exact spot where the limb hit. 

Thankfully, there was no other damage to his home.

