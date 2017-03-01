Carrollton residents dealing with downed trees and power outages after storms

St. Matthews Police say they've arrested a man who conspired with others to commit a robbery at an east Louisville apartment complex.

St. Matthews Police say they've arrested a man who conspired with others to commit a robbery at an east Louisville apartment complex.

Police say victim and 14-year-old daughter duct taped in St. Matthews apartment during robbery

Police say victim and 14-year-old daughter duct taped in St. Matthews apartment during robbery

A Floyd County man battling cancer who watched his daughter's graduation from his hospital bed has died.

A Floyd County man battling cancer who watched his daughter's graduation from his hospital bed has died.

Police in Pennsylvania say the man was hosting a graduation party for his son.

Police in Pennsylvania say the man was hosting a graduation party for his son.

What started as summer fun is turning dangerous for some Kentucky residents.

What started as summer fun is turning dangerous for some Kentucky residents.

The Shepherdsville Police chief announced the department will hire more officers and K-9s to create a dedicated drug enforcement unit.

The Shepherdsville Police chief announced the department will hire more officers and K-9s to create a dedicated drug enforcement unit.

Shepherdsville Police Department promises more arrests with creation of new drug unit

Shepherdsville Police Department promises more arrests with creation of new drug unit

Scottsburg Police say they've arrested a juvenile after a man was shot at southern Indiana park.

Scottsburg Police say they've arrested a juvenile after a man was shot at southern Indiana park.

Police say he was found at a Super 8...

Police say he was found at a Super 8...

POLICE: Man traveled from Germany to Shepherdsville to meet underage teen for sex

POLICE: Man traveled from Germany to Shepherdsville to meet underage teen for sex

CARROLLTON, Ky. (WDRB) – Crews worked to clean up a big mess in downtown Carrollton on Wednesday morning as downed trees and power outages caused by early morning storms prompted headaches for residents.

The big concern for crews downtown was getting power restored to residents.

In one location downtown, power lines had been snapped in half. Trees were reported down on homes, and a historic barn located on the property of a chemical plant was very badly damaged.

"At about 6:30, it woke me out of a sound sleep," said Thomas Evans, a Carrollton resident. "I heard the roar. I just kind of -- it wasn't normal. So I got up and looked around outside. The patio furniture was halfway across the property."

Carroll County crews spent the better part of the morning trying to clean off streets that were blocked by trees. The good news is no one was hurt, and the worst of the damage came to buildings that weren't occupied.

A historic barn-turned-event-space outside of downtown Carrollton will likely have to be torn down.

One homeowner had his carport flipped onto the other side of his house. And the baseball field at the Carroll County High School will need some work before any more pitches are thrown.

"It's like you're in a drum, and it's just banging, banging, banging," said Rick Kates, who heard the storm roll through Wednesday morning.

Robb Adams, the mayor of Carrollton, says it may be Wednesday evening or Thursday before power is restored to the area.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.