Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- March tournament success, U of L's ACC chances, UK's Senior Night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a great edition of Sports Page Live Chat this week.

WDRB's Rick Bozich and guest co-host, Bellarmine University men's head basketball coach Scott Davenport, broke down the week's biggest sports headlines with gusto.

As always, there were lots of great questions and comments from viewers.

Here's a quick look at some of what came up in this week's chat:

- The keys to having tournament success in March

- Louisville's chances to win the ACC

- Kentucky's Senior Night

The chat covered these subjects and lots more.

You can see the full replay from this week's chat right now.

The chat happens live on Wednesday mornings starting at 10:30 sharp.

