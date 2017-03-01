Free storm debris drop-off for Jefferson County residents - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Free storm debris drop-off for Jefferson County residents

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Metro Waste Reduction Center located at 636 Meriwether Avenue will accept drop-off of residential storm debris this week through Saturday, March 4.

Eligible debris includes tree limbs and other compostable materials. No construction or demolition materials, shingles, municipal garbage or manmade materials will be accepted.

The free service is available to Jefferson County residents only. Contractors or persons for hire must pay according to the posted fee schedule. They are not included in the free service.

To qualify for the free drop-off residents must present the attendant with two forms of identification verifying Jefferson County residency.

Storm debris will be accepted at the Waste Reduction Center between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Friday, and Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

