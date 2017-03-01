Humana cuts unspecified number of jobs in 'realignment' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Humana cuts unspecified number of jobs in 'realignment'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  Weeks after its proposed $37 billion sale to Aetna fell through, Humana Inc. is cutting an unspecified number of jobs.

“Humana constantly assesses the changing needs of our customers and our industry. In so doing, we continue to create new jobs that are aligned with the company’s enhanced growth … and to phase out positions that are no longer as aligned,” Humana spokesman Tom Noland said in an emailed statement to WDRB.

Noland said the company’s Louisville employment remains the same at about 12,500 people, but WDRB has confirmed that at least some of the layoffs were Louisville positions. 

Noland did not respond to follow-up questions. However, spokeswoman Kate Marx added Wednesday that the realignment means "no broad layoffs here (Louisville) or any other Humana location."

As of Dec. 31, Humana had about 51,600 employees nationwide.

Noland said employees whose jobs are eliminated will get up to 60 days to obtain another position within the company, and severance and outplacement job assistance if another position is not available.

After the breakdown of the Aetna deal last month, Humana executives said they were confident in the company's growth prospects as a standalone company.

About a dozen top executives then sold a cumulative $74 million in company stock, regulatory filings showed.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

