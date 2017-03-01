Lego exhibit returns to Louisville Slugger Museum - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lego exhibit returns to Louisville Slugger Museum

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Big Leagues, Little Bricks," is back at Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory.

The lego exhibit was a hit when it first came here in 2013.

It doesn't open until Saturday, but WDRB got a sneak peek as designers put on the finishing touches. The displays feature baseball themed artwork all made from lego blocks.

You'll probably recognize Wrigley Field and Great American Ballpark, where the Cincinnati Reds play.

"You're gonna see stadiums made out of lego bricks and beautiful sculptures and amazing portraits," said Anne Jewell with the Slugger Museum. "It's a lot of fun, and you can even make your own masterpiece out of lego bricks as part of your experience here."

The exhibit will be open until January, and it's included in the price of your general admission ticket.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

