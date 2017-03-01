Couple celebrates new burger restaurant at Mall St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small business loan helps a married couple follow a freakin' unbelievable dream together.



Brittney and Marcus Howard opened the first franchise for Freakin' Unbelievable Burgers at Mall St. Matthews.



The couple moved from Flint, Michigan after working in the automotive industry, which is where the original restaurant is.



Earlier this winter, the couple secured a $250,000 loan to get their business started.

They celebrated on Wednesday with a ribbon cutting.

The restaurant offers more than just burgers, including six different types of protein.

