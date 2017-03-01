Police searching for suspect after nurse is stabbed to death in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police searching for suspect after nurse is stabbed to death in Nashville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  A nurse is stabbed to death in Nashville, Tennessee.

Now police think they know who is responsible and need help in locating the suspect.

Authorities say a man caught on surveillance video stabbed 23-year-old Tiffany Ferguson inside her Nashville apartment Tuesday morning.

Her roommate found her after waking up to her screams.

The suspect was gone.

Police believe the man was looking for unlocked cars, before finding Ferguson's apartment door unlocked.

Investigators think he left the apartment at least once with items, before going back inside and that's when the attack happened.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.