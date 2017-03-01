Police searching for suspect after nurse is stabbed to death in Nashville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nurse is stabbed to death in Nashville, Tennessee.

Now police think they know who is responsible and need help in locating the suspect.



Authorities say a man caught on surveillance video stabbed 23-year-old Tiffany Ferguson inside her Nashville apartment Tuesday morning.



Her roommate found her after waking up to her screams.

The suspect was gone.

Police believe the man was looking for unlocked cars, before finding Ferguson's apartment door unlocked.

Investigators think he left the apartment at least once with items, before going back inside and that's when the attack happened.

