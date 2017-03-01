Colts owner, ex-punter boost Indiana teen deaths reward fund - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Colts owner, ex-punter boost Indiana teen deaths reward fund

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) - Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee says he and team owner Jim Irsay are nearly doubling the reward for information leading to an arrest in the killing of two northern Indiana girls.

McAfee and Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter appear in a video posted on McAfee's Twitter account Wednesday in which they appealed to the public for tips and said the reward fund was being raised by $97,000, to $200,000.

Fourteen-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were found dead Feb. 14 in a wooded area near Delphi, which is about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. They had gone out hiking the day before.

McAfee urged viewers to review a photo and audio clip of a male saying "down the hill" that police say came from German's cellphone.

The police tip line for the case is 844-459-5786.

