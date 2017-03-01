WDRB travels to New York City to preview Louisville's upcoming Broadway shows

Scottsburg Police say they've arrested a juvenile after a man was shot at southern Indiana park.

Scottsburg Police say they've arrested a juvenile after a man was shot at southern Indiana park.

LMPD is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 68-year-old woman.

LMPD is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 68-year-old woman.

LMPD searching for 68-year-old woman last seen Friday in west Louisville

LMPD searching for 68-year-old woman last seen Friday in west Louisville

Police say he was found at a Super 8...

Police say he was found at a Super 8...

POLICE: Man traveled from Germany to Shepherdsville to meet underage teen for sex

POLICE: Man traveled from Germany to Shepherdsville to meet underage teen for sex

LMPD is investigating after three cars were broken into near Waterfront Park Wednesday evening.

LMPD is investigating after three cars were broken into near Waterfront Park Wednesday evening.

Traveling musician has thousands of dollars of equipment stolen at Waterfront Park

Traveling musician has thousands of dollars of equipment stolen near Waterfront Park

Police in Pennsylvania say the man was hosting a graduation party for his son.

Police in Pennsylvania say the man was hosting a graduation party for his son.

A Floyd County man battling cancer who watched his daughter's graduation from his hospital bed has died.

A Floyd County man battling cancer who watched his daughter's graduation from his hospital bed has died.

One man was shot and killed Friday night in the Iroquois neighborhood.

One man was shot and killed Friday night in the Iroquois neighborhood.

NEW YORK CITY (WDRB) -- Ahead of last week's announcement of the 2017-18 Broadway in Louisville schedule, WDRB News went to New York City to preview the shows that'll hit the stage at the Kentucky Center of the Arts.

We went behind the scenes with six of those shows to find out why they'll land in Louisville and what viewers can expect.

Hamilton

On 46th Street in New York City is the hottest Broadway show of the moment right now, Hamilton.

Just last week, we announced it's coming to Louisville for the 2018-2019 season. But how did Louisville pull this off?

Broadway in Louisville President Leslie Broecker says Louisville is now a Year One market..

"So we're getting them right when they come off Broadway," Broecker said. "Producers know Louisville audiences come out and support their shows.

"Hamilton is going to be big."

Chicago

Chicago "razzle dazzles" its audiences. Murder, jazz and choreography from the great Bob Fosse make this one a classic.

Charlotte d'Amboise is playing the lead right now on Broadway, Roxie Hart.

"The famous Fosse move is the hands ... and then you have to put them behind you, and then you have to walk with this hips," d'Amboise said as she performed a dance from the show.

The tour of Chicago roles in to Louisville next winter.

School of Rock

School of Rock is a good time for the whole family, especially kids.

A cast of children, who not only sing and act but play instruments live on stage every night, bring down the house.

Becky Gulsvig is one of the few adults in the show.

"A lot of kids like musicals, but this is just a little different," Gulsvig said. "It's just a little bit cooler."

The show on is based on the Jack Black movie with music by Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Weber.

Finding Neverland

Finding Neverland is also based on the film. It tells the story of Peter Pan's playwright and is directed by Tony Award winner, Diane Paulus.

It was this writer, J.M. Barrie in 1904 London, who had this crazy idea that he wanted to make a show where children didn't grow up, and they wanted to fly, and there were mermaids and crocodiles with clocks inside of them and pirates," Paulus said.

Waitress

Just around the corner from Times Square, Waitress is playing at a theater at 47th and 8th Avenue. It's got romance. It's got humor. Some might call it a little slice of heaven.

And if it tells you anything about her resume, know that Paulus is also the director of Waitress.

"What I love about Waitress is you see the show, and you feel that's me, that's my sister, that's my cousin, that's my friend," she said. "You know, it's not about putting people on stage who are perfect."

Dr. Suess' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Although in our interview he seems charming and dare I say it nice, the Grinch still has a problem with the Whos of Whoville and little Cindy Lou Who, in particular.

Lindsay Allen: "Are you going to be stealing Christmas in Louisville when you come?" Grinch: "Oh yeah, every night!"

Dr. Suess' How the Grinch Stole Christmas comes to Louisville just in time for the holidays.

The Louisville Broadway season rounds out with fan favorites, Les Miserables and Rent.

When shows go on tour, they hit a lot of cities. But Louisville is actually a favorite among the movers and shakers on Broadway.

"It really is a cool, funky awesome place," d'Amboise said. "I have to say, I could think about moving there. Like, I think it's that cool. So Louisville, you're doing good. You're doing good."

And touring is what some look forward to the most.

"When that Broadway production says OK now it's time to get out to America, that's the moment I look forward to the most in any journey of my show," Paulus said.

"That's what we promised to the local audiences -- that we'll get the best tours and the most current shows," Broecker said.

We are told those who have season ticket packages for the Broadway series get first dibs on Hamilton tickets.

The Hamilton dates for Louisville will be announced at a later time. Tickets for the upcoming season are now on sale.

To purchase tickets for the 2017-18 season, click here.

Related Stories:

'Hamilton' coming to Louisville for Broadway in Louisville 2018-19 season

All new productions coming for 2017-18 Broadway in Louisville season

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.