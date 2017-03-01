WDRB News Special | Henryville, 5 years later - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WDRB News Special | Henryville, 5 years later

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five years ago Thursday, an EF-4 tornado roared through the area, killing 34 people in Kentucky and Indiana.

Henryville, Indiana, was maybe hit the hardest, and on this anniversary, WDRB meteorologist Jeremy Kappell takes a look back at that tragic day.

With never-before-scene video and powerful stories, the video above shows how that day affected the people of Henryville and their path to rebuilding in the years since.

