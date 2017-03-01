RAW VIDEO | LMPD Chief Steve Conrad delivers statement on officer who shot man Wednesday

Scottsburg Police say they've arrested a juvenile after a man was shot at southern Indiana park.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD Chief Steve Conrad briefly spoke with reporters about an incident Wednesday morning where an officer shot a man on Magazine Street in the Russell neighborhood.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the 2600 block of Magazine Street near 26th Street. Conrad said First Division officers responded to a complaint just after 11:30 a.m. of a man doing drugs next to an abandoned house.

When officers arrived, they were told the man had gone into that house. More officers arrived, and three of them entered the house and announced their presence, Conrad said.

They searched the house, and upon leaving, a white female officer saw a man hiding behind a mattress in one of the rooms. The officer ordered the man, a black male, to show his hands.

She then fired one shot, striking the man in the abdomen. Conrad said the officers called EMS and provided first aid while they waited for EMS to arrive.

He was transported to University Hospital. He underwent surgery, but his condition isn't known.

The officer who fired the shot has lost her police powers, which is protocol. The LMPD Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting.

Conrad said he plans to hold another press conference Thursday afternoon, where body camera footage will likely be released.

Watch Conrad's full press conference in the video player above.

