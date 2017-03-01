RAW VIDEO | Rick Pitino talks about Louisville's 88-81 loss to W - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | Rick Pitino talks about Louisville's 88-81 loss to Wake Forest

Wake Forest fans stormed the court after the win (Photo by Eric Crawford). Wake Forest fans stormed the court after the win (Photo by Eric Crawford).

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WDRB) -- Louisville's final road game of the season against a 16-12 Wake Forest team appeared to be going its way when the Cardinals built a 14-point first half lead.

But by halftime, that lead was just one, and midway through the second it was clear the Demon Decons were playing like a different team than their record indicated.

Wake Forest turned that 14-point deficit into an 11-point lead. Louisville made a late run to get it to three, but Wake closed the door to win, 88-81.

It's the second loss in three games for Louisville, who now may be out of the running for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Sophomore forward Deng Adel led the Cardinals with 22 points and five rebounds. Sophomore guard had just seven points on 2-9 shooting, the first time since Jan. 21 he's been held in single digits.

Wake Forest's 88 points are the second-most Louisville has given up in a game this season.

