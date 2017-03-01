Jefferson County sheriff's deputy accidentally shoots himself - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jefferson County sheriff's deputy accidentally shoots himself

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County sheriff's deputy has been transported to University Hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the arm.

Jefferson County PIO Carl Yates said the officer was off duty and in plain clothes when the shooting happened in the parking lot of the ValuMarket in Iroquois Manor Shopping Center off South Third Street.

Yates said the officer was heading into his other job. He was putting his off-duty weapon in his holster when the gun apparently slipped in his hand and discharged.

His injuries don't appear to be life-threatening, but he's currently in surgery.

No one else was involved or hurt. The shooting is under investigation. 

