FIRST PERSON: WDRB's Lawrence Smith recalls close call with Henr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

FIRST PERSON: WDRB's Lawrence Smith recalls close call with Henryville tornado

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On March 2, 2012, after just two weeks on the job, Lawrence Smith was sent to Henryville to cover severe storms moving through the area. WDRB Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell spoke with Smith about the assignment he will never forget.

As Smith and his photographer John Hunter got off the interstate in Henryville, storms were already bearing down on them. Smith recalls seeing two gas stations as they exited -- a Shell station and a Marathon across the street.

They chose the Marathon station to wait out the storm. Smith says the Shell station was later destroyed by the storm. 

"When we got there, we pulled up into the gas station, and immediately, someone was knocking on our car window saying, 'it's coming! it's coming!'" Smith recalled. "We looked off to our left, and what we saw was the storm coming right at us."

The lights went out and the store started shaking. Smith says there wasn't time to be afraid. 

"To be honest, we were too busy, too adrenaline-pumped to be scared," Smith said. "We were more concerned about making sure we were rolling and getting the storm coming in. And as it comes toward us, at the last second it veers off, goes across the street and hits the gas station -- the second option -- the other gas station we could have gone to and leveled that station.

"Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt there, but we were just stunned when we came outside and saw what was left."

It was the first -- and last tornado Smith has experienced. 

Click on the video player above for more.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.