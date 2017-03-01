FIRST PERSON: WDRB's Lawrence Smith recalls close call with Henryville tornado

LMPD is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 68-year-old woman.

LMPD is investigating after three cars were broken into near Waterfront Park Wednesday evening.

Police in Pennsylvania say the man was hosting a graduation party for his son.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On March 2, 2012, after just two weeks on the job, Lawrence Smith was sent to Henryville to cover severe storms moving through the area. WDRB Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell spoke with Smith about the assignment he will never forget.

As Smith and his photographer John Hunter got off the interstate in Henryville, storms were already bearing down on them. Smith recalls seeing two gas stations as they exited -- a Shell station and a Marathon across the street.

They chose the Marathon station to wait out the storm. Smith says the Shell station was later destroyed by the storm.

"When we got there, we pulled up into the gas station, and immediately, someone was knocking on our car window saying, 'it's coming! it's coming!'" Smith recalled. "We looked off to our left, and what we saw was the storm coming right at us."

The lights went out and the store started shaking. Smith says there wasn't time to be afraid.

"To be honest, we were too busy, too adrenaline-pumped to be scared," Smith said. "We were more concerned about making sure we were rolling and getting the storm coming in. And as it comes toward us, at the last second it veers off, goes across the street and hits the gas station -- the second option -- the other gas station we could have gone to and leveled that station.

"Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt there, but we were just stunned when we came outside and saw what was left."

It was the first -- and last tornado Smith has experienced.

Click on the video player above for more.

