JCPS school board unanimously votes to oppose neighborhood schools bill

Scottsburg Police say they've arrested a juvenile after a man was shot at southern Indiana park.

LMPD is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 68-year-old woman.

LMPD searching for 68-year-old woman last seen Friday in west Louisville

Police say he was found at a Super 8...

POLICE: Man traveled from Germany to Shepherdsville to meet underage teen for sex

LMPD is investigating after three cars were broken into near Waterfront Park Wednesday evening.

Traveling musician has thousands of dollars of equipment stolen at Waterfront Park

Police in Pennsylvania say the man was hosting a graduation party for his son.

A Floyd County man battling cancer who watched his daughter's graduation from his hospital bed has died.

One man was shot and killed Friday night in the Iroquois neighborhood.

JCPS school board members made it publicly known Wednesday that they oppose House Bill 151, also known as the neighborhood schools bill.

During a special-called meeting, board members voted unanimously against the bill, calling it government overreach into local affairs. The vote was met with applause by a crowd of parents and students.

The purpose of the vote was to re-affirm the district's opposition of the bill.

"If this passes, we will do as told," said District 1 board member Diane Porter. "I worked for this district in 1975, and I did as I was told to do. Not a good time. We do not need to go back."

Board members compared the HB151 to dark times in the city's history.

"White pro-segregation rioters burned school buses, threw rocks and attacked police, the KKK organized and led several such riots in Louisville, all in the name of neighborhood schools," said District 2 board member Dr. Chris Kolb.

"The reason I think that Louisville doesn't have the intensity of racial issues that you see in Ferguson or Baltimore is because we send our kids to school together," said District 7 board member Chris Brady. "You fear what you don't understand, and you don't understand what you're not around."

Other concerns include logistics. Twenty schools are already committed to non-neighborhood school kids.

Board members also shared personal stories about their experiences in integrated schools.

"Jefferson County Public Schools gave me the opportunity to go to the school that best suited who I was as an individual," recalled District 4 board member Benjamin Gies.

"We want to retain local control," said District 3 board member Stephanie Horne. "I don't disagree with that. But what that means is getting control of the situation."

Parents and students held signs and shared stories of success in diverse schools.

"School is for everyone. There's no reason to separate people," said sixth grader Kieran Miller. "It's just school."

The bill passed the House last week. It's now awaiting discussion in the Senate Education Committee.

