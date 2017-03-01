National Weather Service still determining if tornado or straigh - WDRB 41 Louisville News

National Weather Service still determining if tornado or straight-line winds hit Scott County

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Severe weather tore a path through Scott County on Tuesday night, leaving homes smashed and a seemingly endless amount of toppled trees.

The National Weather Service is surveying the area. Crews are mapping debris and trying to determine if straight-line winds, a tornado or other small rotations caused the damage.

“What you have to do to determine if it’s a tornado or a microburst is look to see what the damage path looks like," said Joe Sullivan with the National Weather Service in Louisville. "Was there any convergence? Was there any rotation in it?"

County emergency management officials say only the driver of an overturned semi-truck on I-65 suffered minor injuries.

Teams are reviewing two main damage areas. One is located northwest of Austin and the other is south of Scottsburg.

“I’m just glad that it didn’t fall on the house when my kids were inside," said Lisa Riley, who lives outside of Austin and had numerous trees down in her yard. "I mean, it’s material stuff. As long as everybody is fine, that’s all that matters."

The storm damaged the shingles on her roof. Riley says a tree fell on her SUV parked in the driveway.

The National Weather Service will be back in Scott County on Thursday to finish surveying the damage.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

