The Home, Garden & Remodeling Show runs from March 3rd thru 5th

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Home, Garden & Remodeling Show opens its doors for the 69th year on March 3-5 at the Kentucky Exposition Center, South Wing B & C.

This is the largest, longest running and locally operated home show in the region.

Local landscape architects showcase their talents by featuring the latest and greatest in outdoor living ideas.

An additional 10 garden areas will give you plenty of ideas for their outdoor spaces.

Over 300 companies will show off their best and latest products to help you plan your next home improvement project.

Guests of all ages will be entertained, educated and informed with the Disc-Connected K9s Stage, the Garden Stage, and the Cooking Stage.

Tickets for the Home, Garden & Remodeling Show are $10 for adults and $9 for senior citizens; Children 15 and under are free.

Military members may present their military ID at the ticket booth for FREE admission.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.LouisvilleHomeShow.com.

The ticket gate closes one hour prior to closing times.

Show Hours: Friday & Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

The Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville (BIA) produces the Home, Garden & Remodeling Show.



