Be Our Guest: Smoked southern goodness from 502 Cafe Smokehouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB has a "Be Our Guest" deal for some smoky, southern cooking.

502 Cafe Smokehouse and Sports Bar is located in the heart of Cardinal country. The restaurant is on 4th Street near U of L started as a food truck and moved into their own space to serve up signature dishes. Owner and chef Chris Williams is says their Pitmaster beans are the most popular side on the menu with the truffle mac & cheese a close second.

They also have smoked brisket sandwich with bourbon bacon jam and their Bar-B-Que Hot Brown with Fried Green tomatoes, pork belly and beer cheese.

If you're really hungry and adventurous, you can try the Louisville Lyp. It's a food challenge for those ready to throw down. It's 1lb of their house blended burger, ¼ pound of pulled pork, ¼ pound of brisket, ¼ lb of pork belly, brisket chili, onion rings and beer cheese served on Texas toast. And it comes with a side of tater tots. If you finish in 24 minutes or less, you get it for free!

WDRB has a limited number of half priced Be Our Guest gift certificates to Cafe 502. The $30 gift certificates go on sale at 9 a.m. for just $15 on Thursday, March 2, 2017. For more information, CLICK HERE.

502 Café Smokehouse and Sports Bar

Conveniently located close to the U of L campus

1923 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40208

(502) 996-7636

www.502cafe.com

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.